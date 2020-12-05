NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: East Bengal are in a spot of bother at the moment with defeats in their opening two games. While they were convincing in their opener against ATK Mohun Bagan, an abject surrender against Mumbai City FC has set the alarm bells ringing. Manager Robby Fowler cannot afford to lose a third game on the bounce and hence ring in some changes against NorthEast United FC. With games coming thick and fast, it is important for East Bengal to remain confident and try and get their first point on board. Their opposition for the day, the NEUFC have five points from three games with two drab draws post a win in the first game. NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Danny Fox is a huge doubt for East Bengal heading into the game against NEUFC. He left the game early on against Mumbai with a muscle injury and there is no clarity yet on his recovery. Anthony Pilkington cut a frustrated figure against Mumbai as he rarely had any support in the final third. The likes of Jacques Maghoma and Balwant Singh need to hold the ball well and get involved more in the proceedings.

Dylan Fox and Benjamin Lambot have been rock solid at the back for NorthEast United and Gerard Nus will want the duo to continue their rich vein of form. Idrissa Sylla scored against Goa in the last game but had very little moments apart from the goal. He and Luis Machado need to be involved more in the forward play. Khassa Camara is a bundle of energy, effortlessly covering every blade of grass on the pitch.

When is NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on December 05, 2020 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action of the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow live telecast of NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match on television can watch the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the NEUFC vs SCEB match online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the action live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. NorthEast United start as the favourites for the game and unless East Bengal improve their error-prone defence, they stand no chance.

