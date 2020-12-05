New Delhi, December 5: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the government has issued an advisory directing newspapers, channels and radio stations not to run misleading advertisements on online gaming and fantasy sports platforms. In a series of tweets, Prakash Javadekar said all print and broadcasting establishments have been asked to run a disclaimer with advertisements on online gaming and fantasy sports platforms. Modi Government Issues Advisory to Print & Electronic Media Journalists to Take Health Related Precautions While Reporting From Coronavirus Hotspots & Containment Zones.

"Print ads henceforth on online games and fantasy sports are required to carry a disclaimer that "playing these games may involve financial risk & can be addictive". Also, the disclaimer should not occupy less than 20% of the space of the print ad. Similarly, for audio-visual and audio ads the Disclaimer should come after the ad and should be in the same language. Also, the audio be should be in a normal voice (sic)," Javadekar said in his tweets. Supreme Court Upholds Levy of GST on Lotteries, Betting and Gambling.

Prakash Javadekar's Tweet:

To protect consumers interest we have issued an advisory to all Broadcasters to ensure that advertisement on online gaming and fantasy sports is not misleading. निजी टीवी चैनलों से कहा गया है कि वे आय के अवसर या वैकल्पिक रोजगार विकल्प के तौर पर ऐसे विज्ञापन ना दिखाएं | (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6rwPaMTXQV — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 5, 2020

The advisory, issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), has also barred newspapers and broadcasting channels from showing any person below the age of 18 in advertisements on online gaming and fantasy sports platforms. "No gaming advertisement may depict any person under the age of 18 years, or who appears to be under the age of 18, engaged in playing a game of ONLINE GAMING FOR REAL MONEY WINNINGS, or suggest that such persons can play these games," said the advisory.

In its advisory, the ministry also expected concerns over advertisements on online gaming and fantasy sports platforms, adding that they are not in accordance with the strict rules and regulations of the Cable Television Act of 1995 and Consumer Protection Act of 2019. "To protect consumers interest we have issued an advisory to all Broadcasters to ensure that advertisement on online gaming and fantasy sports is not misleading," Javadekar said.

