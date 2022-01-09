New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The All India Football Federation condoled the demise of Madhav Gangaya Suvarna, a former FIFA referee who also acted as the former Secretary of AIFF Referees Board, and the Secretary of Gujarat FA.

Besides, Suvarna had also served as an AFC Referee Assessor, and a Match Commissioner, being appointed for many International matches including assignments in AFC Asian Cup, AFC Champions League, AFC U16 qualifiers amongst others.

Also Read | Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan Win Adelaide International 2022 Tournament.

"It is really sad to hear that Mr Suvarna is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief," said AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message as per an AIFF release.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, in his condolence message, said, "Mr Suvarna was a great lover of football and his dedication for football was unparalleled. He was a very competent referee, a passionate instructor and a football administrator. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace." (ANI)

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22: Gautam Gambhir Speaks Up on KL Rahul's Captaincy, Says, 'You Need To Be an Aggressive Captain, Not by Attitude, but With Your Field Placements'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)