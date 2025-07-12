New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The AIFF Futsal Club Championship will be held from August 3 to 18 at the Shri Manoj Sarkar Stadium in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Seventeen clubs will compete for the trophy in the fourth edition of the tournament.

The teams have been drawn into four groups — three with four teams and one with five. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Uttarakhand side Corbett FC are the defending champions, having defeated Golazo FC 3-2 in the 2023-24 final in Vadodara.

They will aim to retain the title on home soil and become the first club to win the tournament more than once.

Delhi FC won the inaugural edition in 2021-22, followed by Minerva Academy FC in 2022-23.

Draw:

Group A: Aphuyemi FC, Reallona FC, Triumph FC, Juggernaut FC, Minerva Academy FC

Group B: Bhawanipore FC, Thlangtiang Futsal Club, Corbett FC, Golazo FC

Group C: Hazrat Nizamuddin Club, Pondicherry United Football Academy, K3 Futsal Club, Goal Hunterz FC

Group D: TOFA, Ambelim Sports Club, Real Malabar FC Kondotty, OGP Club.

