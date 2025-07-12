STUMPS on Day 3! The third day of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 has ended on a feisty note and although it was just one over from Jasprit Bumrah, there sure were a few entertaining moments. India were bowled out for 387, exactly what England had managed in their first innings. England then made their way out to bat and Zak Crawley managed to survive one over from Jasprit Bumrah. It was total drama at Lord's with Zak Crawley pulling out of his stance due to a sightscreen interruption and later, he called for a physio after being hit on his finger. Shubman Gill was absolutely irate and had a heated argument with Zak Crawley and it was just one over which was possible in England's second innings. Earlier, it was KL Rahul who stole the show with a stellar century while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja hit half-centuries. For England, Chris Woakes was the best bowler with three wickets (3/84) while Ben Stokes (2/63) and Jofra Archer (2/52) took two wickets each. Brydon Carse (1/88) and Shoaib Bashir (1/59) scalped one wicket each.
OUT! India are 387 all out, much like England and this just goes to show how evenly-contested this match has been. Jofra Archer is the bowler who picked up the last wicket with Washington Sundar being the batter to be dismissed. England will come out to bat in a short period of time.Washington Sundar c Harry Brook b Jofra Archer 23(76)
OUT! Chris Woakes has struck and has taken the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah! The ball was pitched outside off-stump and Jasprit Bumrah got an outside edge with Jamie Smith doing the rest. Jasprit Bumrah c Jamie Smith b Chros Woakes 0(8)
OUT! Akash Deep has to depart with Brydon Carse taking the wicket. It is a good catch at second slip by Harry Brook and India are just two runs away from England's total. Akash Deep c Harry Brook b Brydon Carse 7(10)
OUT! Chris Woakes has struck and he has picked up the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja! The left-hander was caught down the leg-side and England bring an end to this massive partnership. Ravindra Jadeja c Jamie Smith b Chris Woakes 72(131)
India have inched closer to England's total and are just 31 runs away. Ravindra Jadeja, the half-centurion, is key here for India as the visitors aim at surpassing the score and also taking a lead.
FIFTY for Ravindra Jadeja and it is the third consecutive time in Tests that he has gone past the mark. It has been a very good knock from the all-rounder and he will look to make it a big score as India aim at overhauling England's target.
OUT! Ben Stokes has struck and England have broken this partnership. The ball which is relatively new touched the edge of Nitish Kumar Reddy as it went past him with Jamie Smith taking a good catch. England will be delighted with this wicket. Nitish Kumar Reddy c Jamie Smith b Ben Stokes 30(91)
The post-tea session has resumed and both Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy will look to extend their partnership. India are now 70 runs away from England's total and one can get a feeling that it will be overhauled in this session.
TEA on Day 3! It has been another excting session of cricket with India now cutting down England's lead to just 71 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership has yielded 62 runs and this stand has lifted the innings after Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul were dismissed on either side of the lunch break. England did manage just one wicket with Shoaib Bashir dismissing KL Rahul and apart from that, their bowling hasn't posed much threat. There also could have been some run outs with the two Indian batters lacking in communication at times and apart from that, it has been a smooth partnership.
India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Indian cricket team looks to be in firm control of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, after stumps on Day 2. Team India are 145/3, in reply to the 387 runs scored by England in the first innings before getting bundled out at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Opener KL Rahul is showing his class, currently batting at 53 not out. With KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant will also be at the crease as the two sides start the play for Day 3. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. England national cricket team bowlers Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes picked a wicket each. Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Kapil Dev's Historic Record For Most Five-wicket Hauls for India in Away Tests During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.
Before the India national cricket team came to bat, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled the show. He picked up yet another five-wicket haul, but the side again seemed to struggle against the English tailenders. After a 271/7, England went on to score 387 runs, though much because of the Dukes ball controversy. The England bowlers should be looking for some wickets in the first session of Day 3, when the surface would offer more swing. Otherwise, Team India batters are capable enough to play big a pass the 387 mark in the first innings and England a lead. Currently, hosts India are trailing by 242 runs in the first innings, at the End of Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. The series stands level 1-1. Angry Shubman Gill Argues With Umpire As Ball Change Controversy Mars IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).
IND vs ENG 2025 Squads
India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.
England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.