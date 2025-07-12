India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Indian cricket team looks to be in firm control of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, after stumps on Day 2. Team India are 145/3, in reply to the 387 runs scored by England in the first innings before getting bundled out at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Opener KL Rahul is showing his class, currently batting at 53 not out. With KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant will also be at the crease as the two sides start the play for Day 3. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. England national cricket team bowlers Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes picked a wicket each. Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Kapil Dev's Historic Record For Most Five-wicket Hauls for India in Away Tests During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Before the India national cricket team came to bat, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled the show. He picked up yet another five-wicket haul, but the side again seemed to struggle against the English tailenders. After a 271/7, England went on to score 387 runs, though much because of the Dukes ball controversy. The England bowlers should be looking for some wickets in the first session of Day 3, when the surface would offer more swing. Otherwise, Team India batters are capable enough to play big a pass the 387 mark in the first innings and England a lead. Currently, hosts India are trailing by 242 runs in the first innings, at the End of Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. The series stands level 1-1. Angry Shubman Gill Argues With Umpire As Ball Change Controversy Mars IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.