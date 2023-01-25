New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John, upon his arrival in India, met with Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, along with Director General of Sports Authority of India, Sandip Pradhan in New Delhi, on Wednesday. All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran were present on the occasion.

Windsor John, who has always taken a keen interest in the progress and promotion of Indian Football, was apprised of the details of its Strategic Roadmap of Vision 2047.

During his discussion with Anurag Thakur, DG SAI, and AIFF officials, he appreciated the meticulous manner in which Vision 2047 has been planned and hoped all stakeholders will work together to make it a success. He further promised full support from the Asian Football Confederation towards its implementation, and to build the capacity of Indian Football to put its plans in motion. The AFC General Secretary wished India the very best in it's endeavours to develop the beautiful game in the country, and hoped that India makes a bigger contribution in Asian Football.

"I am extremely happy to see the AFC General Secretary and his team assuring support to help take Indian Football to a new level. AFC has always been a solid partner and has helped develop football across Asia. We are only strengthening partnerships to build a better future," AIFF President Chaubey said in an official statement.

"This visit by the AFC, with all it's experience and expertise, has given us further confidence and encouragement that with their help we can further build our capacity and involve various departments in our bid to take Indian Football forward. It was great to receive the AFC's feedback on the Strategic Roadmap, which has been taken positively. The AFC has always believed in the potential that Indian Football has. Their confidence in Indian Football and it's new leadership has grown," Secretary General Prabhakaran said. (ANI)

