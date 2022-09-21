New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra will be coaching the Uttar Pradesh men's team during the next season.

The 40-year-old had played in six Tests and 12 ODIs for India.

A qualified NCA Level 3 coach, Ratra said that he wants to tap the potential of UP cricketers.

"It is a great opportunity for me that I am getting to coach a team like UP. It is a talented side and there is a lot of potential," Ratra said.

"I recently completed my level 3 at NCA that should also help me in this role. Also, I want to thank my employer ONGC for constant support," he added.

