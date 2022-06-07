Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): 6th June 2022: Bengaluru born 25-year-old Akhil Rabindra ended his round two of the European GT4 Series with a P5 & P7 finish at Circuit Paul Ricard. Akhil, representing Racing Spirit of Leman, based on his Top 10 finishing Round 1 & 2 is now placed third in the overall drivers' standings in the silver category with a total of 46 points to his kitty while Racing Spirit of Leman is leading the overall team standings with a total of 81 points.

Akhil, driving the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, began his campaign for the weekend on a positive note as he along with his teammate T Canning had a P2 & P7 finish in qualifications 1 & 2 in the Silver Category.

Also Read | RP Singh, Former Indian Pacer Praises KL Rahul for His Game Awareness, Sound Technique.

With a total time of 1:01:37.686 from 25 laps, Akhil and his teammate finished P5 in Race 1. Race 2 saw the duo finish P7 in the SILVER category taking a total time of 1:02:38.381 from 27 laps.

"It was a tough day for us today, but we gave our best and I think while we aren't happy with our results today but I am happy that the car is responding well and that gives me a lot of confidence for round 3 at Misano next month," said Akhil Rabindra after the race.

Also Read | Stuart Broad Dismisses Speculation That He and Former Skipper Joe Root Had Strained Relations.

Both the races at the Circuit Paul Ricard were won by the ProSport Racing duo of M Ortmann and H Sasse.

Akhil now will be seen in action during Round 3 of the European GT4 Championship at Misano, Italy from 1-3 July 2022.

Talking about European GT4, this series is a sports car championship created and organised by SRO Motorsports Group. It is a professional /amateur championship which followed a formula similar to the FIA GT3 European Championship, which was itself derived from the FIA GT Championship which utilized the GT1 and GT2 classes. The GT4 class cars are the least powerful of the four classes, yet are equalised in order to allow the driving skill to become key. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)