Sports News | Alana King Channels Shane Warne's Legacy in MCG Masterclass

Melbourne [Australia], January 31 (ANI): Reflecting on her dominant leg-spin performance in Test whites at the MCG, Alana King hoped that somewhere, the late Shane Warne had been watching and enjoying the spectacle.

Bowling exclusively from the Shane Warne Stand end, King continued her stellar form in the multi-format Ashes series, adding to an already impressive wicket tally. Coming into the Test, she had claimed 14 wickets at an outstanding average of 11.35, with an economy of 4.91. By the end of the match, she had taken 18, including dismissing England's star batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt for the third time.

Growing up in Melbourne, King spent countless hours watching Warne weave his magic at the MCG during Boxing Day Tests. On Thursday, she had her own moment in the spotlight, donning the Baggy Green at the iconic venue and delivering a career-best performance. She dismantled England's middle order with four wickets, though a fifth was within reach, only to see chances go down in the field.

"Nat's an exceptional player and it's always nice to pick up the wicket of her or any top-order batter, but she's class, she was the only one who made 50 for their team, so it was nice to see the back of her at a crucial part of the game," King said, as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"Bowling from the Shane Warne stand end ... it's the first time I've ever done it, playing here (for the first time) since the stand's been named after him," she added.

Handed the ball immediately after tea, King bowled 16 consecutive overs from the Shane Warne Stand end during the second session. She continued after dinner, sending down another seven overs before a run-out eventually ended England's innings at 170.

"(Alyssa Healy) tried to get the ball out of my hand at stages, but I'm like, 'No, I'm a really good rhythm Midge. Don't try and take the ball out of my hand, it's coming out really nicely'," she said, as quoted from cricket.com.au.

"I'm just there to do the job for the team, and it was just to tie up one end and glad I could," she added.

"It's been fizzing out of my hand really nicely (lately) and I guess the beauty of Test cricket is you can do it for longer periods of time," she noted.

"You're not restricted to only four or 10 overs," King said.

"So when I get into a nice rhythm, it's really hard for me to go away from what I do well and that's challenge both sides of the bat," King added.

"You don't have to change your plans all too regularly or quickly. We can stick with a plan for four, five, six maybe seven, seven overs until they throw the first punch," she remarked.

"I'll bowl as much as I'm required to, if it's a whole session or two sessions, to try tie down one end, I'll do that, and I'm more than happy to," she said. (ANI)

