Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday wished a speed recovery to cricketer Rishabh Pant who was hospitalised with serious injuries after the car he was driving met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The chief minister has instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer and to provide him with an air ambulance facility if required.

The cricketer who was alone at the time of the incident was on his way to Roorkee from Delhi when the car he was driving collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal, police said.

Pant was alone at the time of the mishap and according to the police he broke the windscreen of his car to escape after the vehicle caught fire.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is in Kolkata told ANI. The Uttarakhand CM is in the city to participate in the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC).

Pant has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Photographs from the site showed the car in a badly burnt condition.

"Accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur Police Station area," SP Haridwar (Rural) Swapan Kishore said.

"Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," Dr Ashish Yagnik of Dehradun's Max Hospital said.

Born in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant is a left-hand batter and a wicketkeeper who became famous during the Under-19 World Cup in 2016, when he scored 75 runs in 24 balls during a match against Nepal.

In 2016, he was drafted by the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and even became the team captain. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team during a T20 match in 2017 against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The wicket-keeper batter Pant has represented India in 33 Test matches scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five Test tons to his name with his highest score being 159 not out. Pant has 119 catches and 14 stumpings to his name.

In ODIs, he has 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60 with five half-centuries and one ton with a strike rate of 106.65. With the gloves, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name.

In 66 T20I the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs with three half-centuries to his name at an average of 22.43 with a strike rate of 126.37. (ANI)

