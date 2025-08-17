New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Australia women's team skipper Alyssa Healy showed exceptional form in the 'A' series against India, ahead of her international return next month for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India.

Healy was the highest run-getter for her side in both T20s and ODIs of the 'A' series. The right-hand batter scored 124 runs in three T20s before upping the ante with 242 runs from three one-day games, as per the ICC.

Healy, who has struggled with injuries since late 2024, was last seen in Australia colours in February 2025 against England.

While none of the games had international status, Healy would take heart from the fact that she thrived against a competitive India A team featuring Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, and Yastika Bhatia.

The Australia 'A' coach, Dan Marsh, certainly felt that Healy had a good outing in the middle, believing that her performances place her well ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India.

"Alyssa batted well today. All pre-season, she's been looking good, and it was just nice to see her get some match practice and put that into place heading into India. She'll be really happy with her two weeks (with Australia A), will have a nice little rest at home now and be ready to go to India," Marsh was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, in the aftermath of her match-winning 137* in the third one-day game.

While Australia A had won the T20S 3-0, they lost the one-day series 1-2.

But it proved to be a good practising ground for the likes of Healy, Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown, with Healy also keeping the wickets in the one-day segment.

Australia will feature in a three-game ODI series in India ahead of the World Cup, ensuring that their skipper gets more games to be at her very best before the global tournament. (ANI)

