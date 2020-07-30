Sevilla [Spain], July 30 (ANI): Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj, who tested positive for COVID-19 has said that he is "perfectly fine" and has no symptoms.

"Good afternoon everybody, after confirming my positive Covid-19 test I want to tell you all that I am perfectly fine, I have no symptoms," Goal.com quoted Gudelj as saying in a video he posted on Twitter.

"I hope to be back with my team-mates soon and help the club reach its goals at the end of this season. Thanks for all your messages of support, we are still here training and we'll see you soon," he added.

On Wednesday, Sevilla had confirmed that a member of their first-team squad has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Sevilla FC informs that, after the PCR tests carried out last Sunday on players, coaching staff and the rest of the staff, whose results were known at midday last Monday 27th July, a member of the first team's squad tested positive in Covid-19. The affected player is asymptomatic, in good health and is isolated at home," the club had said in a statement.

The club said they immediately informed all the competent sport and health authorities about this circumstance, isolated the infected person, temporarily suspended the team's training sessions and carried out disinfection tasks in the facilities.

"Since the knowledge of the positive, the club has already carried out two new individual PCR tests on the rest of the staff. In the first one, all the tests carried out have been negative. The results of the second tests, which have been carried out today, will be known this Thursday morning," the statement read. (ANI)

