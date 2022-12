Vishakhapatnam, Dec 21 (PTI) World under-23 champion Aman Sehrawat claimed the gold medal in men's 57kg freestyle at the Senior National Wrestling Championships at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Aman showed his skills as he defeated Udit of Haryana to finish at the top. Rahul and Atish Todkar won the bronze medals.

Results:

57 Kg

Gold Aman RSPB

Silver Udit HAR

Bronze Rahul DEL

Bronze Atish Todkar

MAH

61 Kg

Gold Pankaj SSCB

Silver Rahul Aware MAH

Bronze Ravinder HAR

Bronze Suraj Kokate RSPB

65 Kg

Gold Sujeet HAR

Silver Utkarsh Kale RSPB

Bronze Jaskaran Singh PB

Bronze Ravinderr. SSCB

70 Kg

Gold Vishal Kaliraman RSPB

Silver Mulayam Yadav UP

Bronze Sonu SSCB

Bronze Parvinder HAR

74 Kg

Gold Sagar HAR

Silver Narsingh MAH

Bronze Pritam RSPB

Bronze Yash DEL

79 Kg

Gold Jitender RSPB

Silver Pardeep CHD

Bronze Madeep DEL

Bronze Deepak SSCB

86 Kg

Gold Vicky HAR

Silver Jointy Kr UP

Bronze Sanjeet SSCB

Bronze Rahul Rathi RSPB

92 Kg

Gold Prithviraj MAH

Silver Praveen RSPB

Bronze Praveen Kr HAR

Bronze Anil DEL

97 Kg

Gold Sahil PUB

Silver Satyawart RSPB

Bronze Kapil UP

Bronze Sahil DEL

125 Kg

Gold Dinesh SSCB

Silver Akash Antil UP

Bronze Dharmender PUB

Bronze Anirudh DEL

Team Championship

1st RSPB 188 Points

2nd SSCB 157 Points

3rd Haryana 140 Points.

