Gurugram, Mar 7 (PTI) Amandeep Drall opened her third round with three bogeys in a row to lose her overnight lead but rallied to end the day four shots ahead of second-placed Gaurika Bishnoi in the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Amandeep is 9-under 207, while Gaurika is 5-under 211. Khushi Khanijau (72-71-69), with the best card of the day, moved to third place at 4-under 212 at the Golden Greens Golf Club.

Amandeep shot 73 on the penultimate day of the Rs 19 lakh event, as she picked two birdies after bogeying her first three holes. In contrast, her main rival, Gaurika, who shot 66 on the second day, faltered on the back nine with three bogeys for a 75. Gaurika had two birdies against five bogeys.

Tied with Amandeep after the front nine, Gaurika fell four back as the former had a birdie on the back nine.

Amandeep after her bogeys on first three holes, steadied herself and did not drop any more shots, picking birdies on the ninth and 15th holes.

Gaurika birdied the second to take the lead but bogeys on the fifth and eighth meant she fell back into joint lead. On the back nine, Gaurika lost her rhythm and bogeyed the 10th, 11th, and 17th to fall four behind as Amandeep birdied the Par-4 13th.

Hitaashee Bakshi (71) was lying fourth at even-par 216, while Neha Tripathi (71) moved into tied fifth with Seher Atwal (72) at 3-over 219.

Ridhima Dilawari (71) was in sole seventh position at 4-over 220, while Shagun Narain (72) was eighth at 5-over 221.

Amateur Lavanya Jadon (74) was tied ninth with Agrima Manral, Ananya Garg (73) and Jahaanvie Walia (74) at 7-over 223.

