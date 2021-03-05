Kalyani, Mar 5 (PTI) Dennis Antwi's 17th-minute penalty strike proved to be the difference as Gokulam Kerala FC notched up a slender 1-0 win over RoundGlass Punjab FC to reach the second place in the I-League table here on Friday.

Gokulam is now level on points with third-place TRAU and six points behind league leaders Churchill Brothers.

In the 8th minute, Dennis Antwi latched onto a Mayakannan low-cross, however, his shot went wide.

For Punjab FC, it was Papa Diawara with a chance to put them ahead. In the 14th minute, Chencho Gyeltshen found Diawara inside the box with a swirling cross, but the forward failed to hit the target with his strike.

In the 16th minute, Saurabh Bhanwala brought down Dennis Antwi inside the box. The referee pointed to the spot and Antwi coolly converted the penalty kick to hand the Malabarians a solitary goal lead.

In the 33rd minute, Suranjit attempted a first-time volley but his effort was blocked. He tried to score on the turn from the loose ball but skewed his shot wide of the target.

Four minutes later, Suranjit cut inside from the right flank and sent a curling shot which went just inches wide of the goal.

Kiran Limbu then saved one as Gokulam Kerala FC led by a solitary goal at half-time.

In the 69th minute, Philip Adjah came agonizingly close to doubling the Malabarians advantage. Two minutes later, Papa Diawara was found in a similar spot where he tried to twist and turn in an effort to create space. But, the Gokulam defence neutralized his threat.

In the 80th minute, Dennis Antwi tried to find the back of the net from the edge of the box but his shot went out for a corner kick.

Chances were rare after that and the Malabarians committed bodies in defence as Punjab FC couldn't find the equalizer.

