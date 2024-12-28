New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Former Indian Kabaddi skipper Anup Kumar shared his insights on how the PKL Melbourne Raid will boost Kabaddi's popularity globally and said that the sport will feature in the Olympics in the coming time.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to create history by taking the electrifying sport of kabaddi to Australia with the highly anticipated PKL Melbourne Raid. The event will be held at the iconic John Cain Arena on Saturday, December 28, 2024, a day before the mega-final of PKL 11.

According to a release from PKL, this landmark event promises to be an exhilarating evening of top-tier Kabaddi action with four formidable squads taking part in the competition. PKL All-Star Mavericks, PKL All-Star Masters and Pro Kabaddi All-Stars will be the three teams comprising the best Indian Kabaddi talent from the PKL, alongside a star-studded Australian contingent named the Aussie Raiders, as they battle for supremacy in this one-of-a-kind showcase event.

The PKL Melbourne Raid signifies the growing global appeal of Kabaddi, bringing the spirit and intensity of this traditional sport to the Australian audience. With the likes of Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal, Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar and other legendary players taking part, the fans can look forward to an electrifying encounter that transcends borders.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Anup Kumar said that the league has made a good decision to organize the PKL Melbourne Raid. He added that Kabaddi will find its place in other countries too.

"I think this is good thing that this event has been organized here in Melbourne, the league has taken a good this decision by doing this. Kabaddi is definitely growing in India but at the same time it is important that the sport finds its place in other countries too and hence the decision of organizing this event is good. If events like these keep happening then surely Kabaddi will feature in the Olympics in coming time and other countries will also perform great," Anup Kumar was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

PKL All Star Mavericks: Ajay Thakur (Raider/Captain), Deepak Hooda (Raider), Aadesh (Raider), Rakesh (Raider), Pardeep Narwal (Raider), Nitin Rawal (Left Corner + Raider), Aditya Powar (Left Corner), Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner), Mayur Kadam (Right Cover), Priyank Chandel (Left Cover), Nitin (Left Corner), Sachin (Raider). Coach: E. Bhaskaran.

PKL All Star Masters: Rakesh Kumar (Raider/Captain), Anup Kumar (Raider), Sukesh Hegde (Raider), Jai Bhagwan (Raider), Maninder Singh (Raider), Jeeva Kumar (Left Cover), Sandeep Narwal (Right Cover), Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner), Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner), Mohit (Right Cover), Ran Singh (Right/Left Corner), Nitesh (Left Corner). Coach: B.C. Ramesh.

Pro Kabaddi All Stars: Anup Kumar (Raider/Captain), Rakesh Kumar (Raider), Sukesh Hegde (Raider), Jai Bhagwan (Raider), Maninder Singh (Raider), Jeeva Kumar (Left Cover), Sandeep Narwal (Right Cover), Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner), Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner), Mohit (Right Cover), Nitesh (Left Corner). Coach: E. Bhaskaran.

Aussie Raiders: Josh Kennedy (Left In/Raider/Captain), Marc Murphy (Corner/Raider), Dan Hannebery (Left Corner), Brett Deledio (Raider), Ben Nugent (Centre/Raider), Billy Gowers (Left Corner/Raider), Michael Hibberd (Left Corner), Trent McKenzie (Right In), Dyson Heppell (Raider/Left Corner), Liam Shiels (Right Corner/Raider). Coach: Campbell Brown. (ANI)

