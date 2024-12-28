India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Australia national cricket team and the India national cricket team are currently engaged in the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test witnessed Australia first ransack Indian bowlers for plenty, with Steve Smith leading the charge, and then with the ball, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland dismantle Indian batters to gain control of the contest heading into Day 3. Smith notched up his 11th Test ton against India, and ensured that the Australian tail also wagged, with the skipper Cummins scoring 49, and others contributing as well taking the hosts' total to 474 IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Australia Cricket Team in Commanding Position After Scott Boland’s Spell Halts India’s Fightback at Stumps on Day 2.

In reply, India started their innings on a disastrous note, with captain Rohit Sharma failing again. Cummins had Sharma dismiss off a pull shot, which the Indian batter is known for. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul looked to snitch a long stand, but the latter got knocked over on 24 off Pat Cummins. However, Kohli and Jaiswal held the fort for India adding 102 runs, before a mixup cost the opener his wicket after a well-made 82.

Kohli, too, gave his wicket away in a similar fashion after resisting deliveries out the off-stump line as pacer Scott Boland provided Australia with a crucial breakthrough. Nightwatchman Akash Depp also lasted merely 13 balls as Boland claimed his second wicket. India will bank on Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to get the visitors out of the ditch when Day 3 resumes. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Virat Kohli Jeered at MCG After Dismissal; Turns Around for Short Standoff With Fans (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Squad:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Washington Sundar,

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Jhye Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster