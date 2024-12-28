India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Steven Smith’s century and bowlers have put Australia in driving seat in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). At close of play on day two, India were 164/5 as they still trail by 130 runs in response to Australia’s 474 with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja batting on six and four respectively. Meanwhile for IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out: Was It Virat Kohli’s Fault Which Led to Indian Opener’s Dismissal on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024? Fans Debate.

Smith and Pat Cummins started day two’s play and went on to add 112-run stand for the seventh wicket. Smith started the day batting on an individual score of 68 and converted it into a century. Cummins was the first wicket to fall in the day as he missed his half-century by just one run. Smith then added 44 runs for the eighth wicket with Mitchell Starc but both were dismissed in consecutive overs. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 474.

India’s response began on a shaky note with captain Rohit Sharma, who returned to opening slot, departing in the second over. KL Rahul came in at number three and added 43 runs for the second wicket. Rahul lost his wicket on the final ball before tea. Jaiswal and Virat Kohli then steadied the Indian innings with a century stand but a mix-up against run of play resulted in the former's run-out. It soon opened the gates for Australia as India lost wickets of Virat Kohli and night-watchman Akash Deep in the next few overs. Pant and Jadeja then hung around as day’s play was called off. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Washington Sundar Opines On Visitors Chances In Ongoing IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test, Says 'India Can Still Come Back and Continue To Fight'.

When is India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 4th Test 2024 is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Day 3 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 will begin at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 27.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 3?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Day 3?

India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 3. Please note no IND vs AUS free live streaming online is available in India.

