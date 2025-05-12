Bielefeld (Germany), May 12 (PTI) Asian Games double-medal winning Indian dressage rider Anush Agarwalla delivered a personal best score of 69.44% at the Holtkamper Dressurtage Grand Prix here, marking an impressive outing with his new horse, Etro.

It was only their second Grand Prix appearance together.

The event, known for attracting top international riders, on Sunday saw the Indian Olympian and Etro earn praise for their graceful and technically strong performance.

“I am very proud of our performance together,” said Anush, who had won the team gold and individual bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2022.

“Etro and I have learned a lot from each other in a short time. It's been months of hard work behind the scenes, and I'm happy we could showcase that today. While there's still room for improvement, this is a strong start to the season, and I'm excited to build from here.

“Competing internationally with Etro is something I've been looking forward to, and I'm very excited for what's ahead,” he added.

The duo will now compete at their first international event together -- the CDI 3 in Lier, Belgium -- later this week.

The competition will be held at the Azelhof Equestrian Centre.

