Madrid, Jul 8 (PTI) Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam led India's strong show in the compound qualification rounds, helping the country grab the top seedings in both individual and team events at the fourth and final stage of the Archery World Cup here on Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Rishabh Yadav claimed the top spot in the men's compound qualifying round with a score of 716 points, while Priyansh (710) and comeback man Aman Saini (709) were the next best Indians, finishing 10th and 11th overall respectively.

Yadav, who won his maiden World Cup medal -- a bronze -- at the Shanghai leg in May, powered India to the top of the men's team rankings with a total of 2135 points, ahead of Turkey (2127) and South Korea (2124).

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam also clinched the top spot in the women's compound section with a score of 715 points.

Parneet Kaur (702) and 16-year-old debutant Prithika Pradeep (699) finished seventh and 10th respectively, helping India secure the top seeding in the women's team event with an aggregate of 2116 points, ahead of Mexico (2108) and South Korea (2095).

As a result, India also bagged the top seeding in the compound mixed team event, with Yadav and Jyothi combining forces.

