New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Indian golfer Arjun Bhati, who was recently honoured with the National Youth Award, expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey in the sport.

The young golfer, who has been playing for over a decade, considers this recognition a significant milestone in his career, and is now aiming for Olympic gold.

"I'm very grateful for this award, and it is a very big thing for my family and me. My efforts have borne fruit," Bhati told ANI.

"I was nine years old when I played golf for the first time in my school. I've been playing for the past 11 years now, and the journey has been very nice. I've had a lot of supporters in my journey, and I love this game," he said.

Bhati has long admired legendary golfer Tiger Woods, drawing inspiration from his career. However, when it comes to Indian sports icons, Virat Kohli holds a special place in his heart.

"Tiger Woods has been my inspiration for a very long time," Bhati said. "I personally love Virat Kohli. I love his dedication, fitness levels, physique, and mindset towards his game. He is very inspiring for all the youngsters in the country. He's a very sweet and genuine person, and his support means a lot to me," he added.

Bhati also praised Kohli's contribution to young athletes through the Virat Kohli Foundation.

"Virat Kohli Foundation helps around 40 children from a lot of different disciplines. The things he's done for the country, I admire him," he noted.

With his eyes set on the future, Bhati has one clear goal--to win an Olympic gold medal for India.

"My future goal is to bring an Olympic gold medal for India. I'm trying to make myself better each and every day," he stated.

As he continues to refine his skills and push himself towards excellence, Bhati remains a promising talent in Indian golf, with the ambition and determination to make his country proud on the global stage.

The Department of Youth Affairs, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, confers the National Youth Awards (NYA) on individuals (aged between 15 and 29 years) and organisations for outstanding work and contributions in fields such as health, human rights promotion, active citizenship, and community service, as per a PIB press release.

The awards aim to motivate young people to achieve excellence in national development and social service, encourage them to develop a sense of responsibility towards the community, enhance their potential as responsible citizens, and recognise the outstanding work done by voluntary organisations in youth development for national progress, including social service.

The award includes a medal, a certificate, and Rs 1,00,000 for individuals, while organisations receive Rs 3,00,000, the press release added. (ANI)

