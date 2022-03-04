Meuspath [Germany] March 3 (ANI): Haupt Racing Team will contest its third season in the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe (GTWCE) with three cars.

Alternating at the wheel of the HRT GT3, the car sporting a classic red HRT design and bearing the logos of nu concept and milon, will be team owner Hubert Haupt from Germany, Arjun Maini of India and Florian Scholze of Germany.

The trio is making its debut in the new Gold Cup, which replaces the previous Am class in the GTWCE Endurance competition. To be eligible for this class, the cockpit must be occupied by one Pro (Arjun Maini), one Silver (Hubert Haupt) and one Bronze (Floian Scholze) driver.

The team from Meuspath will field two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the Silver Cup class of the endurance series, which features a top-class field. The third car will do battle for points and podiums in the new Gold Cup class. The GTWCE calendar consists of five rounds in total, with the highlight of the season being the legendary 24Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

A total of five race weekends make up the calendar for the Endurance Cup in the GT World Challenge Europe. After official tests on 7th and 8th March at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, the series kicks off the new season from April 1 to 3 at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. The circuit in northern Italy also hosted the opening round of the GTWCE in 2020.

The rest of the season features a further four endurance races: From 3rd to 5th June, the series is in southern France at Circuit Paul Ricard. Next up is the iconic 24 Hours of Spa (July 28 to July 31) every year one of the most spectacular events on the motorsport calendar.

The penultimate weekend of the GTWCE season is from 2nd to 4th September at the Hockenheimring, before Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts the season finale from 30th September to 2nd October.

"I am very grateful to Mercedes-AMG and to HRT for this opportunity. Complementing my DTM program with the GTWCE is very good for me and I am very motivated for this challenge. I believe that at HRT I have the right team supporting me and together with Hubert and Florian, we can do a good job. We have already two official test days next week at Paul Ricard to start preparing for the first race in Imola," said Haupt Racing Team driver Arjun Maini.

"I am very proud to be driving for HRT in the Gold Cup in the GT World Challenge. The competition is one of the strongest you can compete in as an amateur driver. I am keen to take on this challenge and looking forward to the season ahead," Florian Scholze said. The Endurance Cup in the GT World Challenge Europe offers exactly what makes motorsport so extraordinary and fascinating: demanding races at the best tracks in Europe, a highly-competitive field and real teamwork in the cockpit, the garage and behind the scenes, said Hubert Haupt.

"You could not ask for better prerequisites for a successful customer racing programme. Like the whole HRT team, I am looking forward to our third season together in the GT WorldChallenge Europe," he said."We achieved some eye-catching success in our first two seasons in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. This year, we line up with two strong groups of drivers in the Silver Cup. We are aware of the big challenge facing us and want to achieve the best results for the team just as we do in the new Gold Cup. Our whole team is highly motivated and looking forward to the start of the season." said Team Principal of Haupt Racing Team Sean Paul Breslin. (ANI)

