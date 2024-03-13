London, Mar 13 (AP) Arsenal reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 after beating Porto 4-2 in a penalty shootout, ending a streak of seven eliminations in the round of 16.

David Raya saved Galeno's spot kick to seal the win for Arsenal, which had won the game 1-0 to level the aggregate score at 1-1 on Tuesday.

Wendell also missed his penalty for Porto, hitting the post with his team's second attempt at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal trailed 1-0 from the first leg in Portugal — when Galeno scored the winner deep into stoppage time — but went level through Leandro Trossard's 41st-minute goal. Neither side could find another goal despite extra time as Porto's disciplined defensive tactics largely held Arsenal at bay.

Arsenal had been eliminated at this stage seven years in a row under Arsene Wenger between 2011-17, the last time the London club played in the competition. AP

