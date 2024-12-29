Dubai [UAE], December 29 (ANI): Arshdeep Singh who starred in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph joins Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Australia's Travis Head as nominees for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, according to the ICC.

Arshdeep Singh has stepped up as India's primary pacer in the T20I format, especially with Jasprit Bumrah being selectively picked for T20Is due to his commitments in Tests and ODIs. Arshdeep's prowess is evident from his impressive tally of 36 wickets over the years, the second-best by an Indian player in Men's T20Is, just behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 37 wickets in 2022. Remarkably, Arshdeep's numbers came from just 18 games compared to Kumar's 32. In 2022, he was the third-best with 33 scalps. The seamer has filled the much-needed role of a left-arm pacer in the shortest format for Team India, delivering sensational performances across conditions and playing a crucial role in India's victories at home and in the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.

Also Read | Koneru Humpy Reacts After Winning FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship 2024 Title, Says ‘Not Easy to Become World Champion at 37’.

One of Arshdeep's memorable performances came in the Men's T20 World Cup final. While Bumrah is often remembered for his game-turning over, India's triumph would have been impossible without Arshdeep's stellar support. Defending a target of 177, he partnered with Bumrah to give India a perfect start, removing South African skipper Aiden Markram for just four runs. He later added the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the 13th over to keep India in contention. Arguably, his best moment came in the 19th over when he conceded only four runs, raising the required rate from 10 to 16. This mounted pressure on David Miller, who eventually lost his wicket, ensuring India closed in on their second T20 World Cup title.

Sikandar Raza continues to shine for Zimbabwe, making it to the prestigious shortlist for the third consecutive year. The all-rounder turned captain has been pivotal in Zimbabwe's cricketing successes, especially in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa Qualifier Group B, where he smashed 199 runs and took 10 wickets. Despite Zimbabwe's T20I side still being a work in progress, Raza's leadership has led to victories over teams like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan this year. His standout moment was against India, where his watchful 17 helped Zimbabwe reach 115/9 on a tricky track. With the ball, he turned the contest by breaking through Shubman Gill's defense and taking two more key wickets, securing a thrilling 13-run win for his side.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland Frustrate India Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s Brilliance as Aussies Extend Lead to 333 Runs at Stumps on Day 4.

Babar Azam had a mixed year but remained Pakistan's top T20I run-scorer. With six fifties and close to a hundred boundaries, Babar was Pakistan's mainstay, and his strike rate improved significantly, clocking 133.21 runs per 100 deliveries. Babar is on the brink of breaking Rohit Sharma's record as the highest run-getter in T20I cricket, just eight runs shy of Rohit's mark of 4231 runs. A memorable performance came during Pakistan's preparatory tour of Ireland before the T20 World Cup. After a shocking loss in the first T20I, Babar led from the front in the series decider, scoring 75 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 178.57, sealing the win in just 17 overs.

Travis Head showcased his range as a T20I batter for Australia in 2024, scoring 539 runs at a strike rate of 178.47. He impressed with explosive cameos against New Zealand as an opener and carried that form into the T20 World Cup 2024. Head was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 255 runs, striking at 158.38. His performance was instrumental in many of Australia's successes, but his standout knock came against England in Southampton. Opening with Matthew Short, Head blitzed his way to 59 off 23 balls by the end of the Powerplay, hitting 12 boundaries, including four sixes. His blazing knock helped Australia set a formidable target of 179, proving too much for England and securing a win by 28 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)