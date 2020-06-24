London [UK], June 24 (ANI): After witnessing a poor start in Premier League following the coronavirus-enforced break, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that he is assessing 'a lot of things' which will help him take the club to the 'next level'.

Arsenal played two matches after Premier League returned to action and faced a defeat in both of the games.

"A lot of things have already changed at the club and are in evolution to change, even results and energy was changing just before the coronavirus. I cannot control everything," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"Now I don't have [the players] in my hands as much as I would like during the day, because they are in and out, in and out and that is obviously not ideal for what we need as a team and as a club. But again, it's not an excuse. We are here to win football games and that's my responsibility. I take it fully. But we are assessing a lot of things to make a very clear picture of what is going to take us to the next level because right now is not enough," he added.

Arsenal resumed the 2019-2020 campaign against Manchester City and suffered a 3-0 defeat in the match. In the next match, Brighton thrashed Arsenal by 2-1.

The Arteta-led side is currently on the tenth spot on the Premier League table with just 40 points and will next take on Southampton on June 25. (ANI)

