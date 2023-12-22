London, Dec 22 (AP) Arsenal has recorded wins at some iconic stadiums in Mikel Arteta's four years as manager. He hopes to add Anfield to the list.

First place in the English Premier League will be up for grabs on Saturday when Arsenal faces Liverpool.

“We have done it at Old Trafford, we have done it at Stamford Bridge and many other places that for many years we haven't," Arteta said Friday.

"That's the next challenge. Go there and win. (If) you want to be at the top, you're going to have to go to those places and be dominant and win the games, and that's what we're going to try to do.”

The winner would sit atop the league regardless of the outcome of third-placed Aston Villa's home match on Friday against Sheffield United. The Gunners lead Liverpool and Villa by one point, with Klopp's team second on goal difference.

Arsenal hasn't won at Anfield since September 2012, when Arteta was still playing in Arsene Wegner's midfield.

They were on track to snap the streak in April when Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scored early to give them a 2-0 lead. The Gunners were in the title race with Manchester City. But, Mohamed Salah scored before the break and Roberto Firmino tied it in the 87th. It ended 2-2.

“The atmosphere is something that is important to understand as well, but we have now the experience of what we did last year there as well for big parts of the game,” Arteta said.

"That's a lot of things that we have to replicate and some others that we have to do better to win tomorrow."

“We allowed them to run, especially. When they get that momentum and the space, they are a really dangerous team.”

Speaking of atmosphere, Klopp spent time Friday talking about his postmatch comments that followed a 5-1 win over West Ham in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday at Anfield.

Klopp had said he was “not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me,” and urged subdued supporters to “give your ticket to somebody else" if they can't be on their toes Saturday.

The manager said Friday that it boils down to him wanting the game to be “a proper Anfield experience."

“I can't wait for the first whistle,” he said.

INJURY UPDATE

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson could be back in January. The left-back had shoulder surgery following an injury in October while on international duty with Scotland.

“We all hope it will be in January,” Klopp said. (AP)

