Santiago [Chile], February 29 (ANI): Arthur Fils reached his third quarterfinal of the season following a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild at the Chile Open in Santiago.

Fils, who reached the final eight in Hong Kong and Auckland in the first two weeks of the season, was eliminated in the first round of the South American Golden Swing in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

The French player earned 24 of 27 first-serve points, according to ATP Stats. The Frenchman is in second place in the ATP Live Race to Jeddah and appears certain to return to the 20-and-under event in Saudi Arabia in December.

Another victory in the Santiago semifinals will certainly propel him to within a few spots of his career-high ATP Live Ranking of No. 34, having begun the week at 44.

Pedro Martinez, the 2022 event winner, stands in his way after defeating in-form sixth seed Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-1 in a match that lasted for three hours and eight minutes.

In their first tour-level ATP Head2Head clash, defending champion Nicolas Jarry blasted 10 aces and defeated Argentine Federico Coria 7-6(4), 6-2. The top-seeded Chilean will then play French qualifier Corentin Moutet.

Elsewhere, World No.5 Andrey Rublev resumed his remarkable record at the Dubai Tennis Championships, defeating French qualifier Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals for the fifth straight year. (ANI)

