Kirtipur [Nepal], February 19 (ANI): Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt claimed best figures for his country in the men's ODI following his spell against Namibia on Monday in the Cricket World Cup League 2.

The 20-year-old picked up figures of 6/34 to put his team on top. He surpassed speedster Timm van der Gugten's 5/24 figures to register the best figures in ODI for the Netherlands.

Dutt was close to clinching the fastest five-wicket haul in ODI cricket in terms of balls bowled with his 18 balls. His effort is only bettered by the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Chaminda Vaas and American Ali Khan who all achieved the feat in just 16 balls.

He put pressure on Namibia by bagging a wicket of Michael van Lingen in just the second ball of his match. He forced an edge from JP Kotze to claim his second wicket and then trapped Jan Frylinck in front of the stumps to pick his third wicket of the match.

Dutt's pressure forced Gerhard Erasmus to make a mistake with a quick delivery and then he went on to remove Nicol Loftie-Eaton to claim his fifth wicket of the game.

He claimed his sixth wicket of the match with Zane Green becoming his final victim of the day. His efforts helped the Netherlands to bowl out Namibia on 123 in 35.1 overs.

In reply, openers Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd put up a strong opening stand and stitched up a crucial 78-run stand.

Erasmus broke the partnership by breaching O'Dowd's (28) defence and dislodging his stumps. Levitt went on to score 57 before being removed by Erasmus.

The Namibia skipper went on to claim his third wicket by removing Sybrand Engelbrecht for a score of 6. Bas de Leede and Scott Edwards took the Netherlands across the finishing line and clinched a seven-wicket victory. (ANI)

