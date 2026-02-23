The Hague, February 23: Rob Jetten was officially sworn in as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on Monday, February 23, 2026, marking a historic shift in Dutch leadership. At 38 years old, the leader of the centrist Democrats 66 (D66) party becomes the youngest person to ever hold the office, surpassing the record set by Ruud Lubbers in 1982. Jetten also makes history as the country’s first openly gay head of government.

The ceremony, presided over by King Willem-Alexander at Huis ten Bosch Palace, installs a minority coalition government following 117 days of intensive negotiations. Jetten succeeds Dick Schoof, whose administration collapsed last year, triggering the snap elections that eventually paved the way for this new centrist-led alliance.

Rob Jetten Becomes Youngest Dutch Prime Minister

Vanaf vandaag zijn mijn werkzaamheden als minister-president ook te volgen op BlueSky. pic.twitter.com/8dmPALSCp1 — Rob Jetten (@MinPres) February 23, 2026

Rob Jetten - A Rise from 'Robot' to Premier

Jetten’s path to the premiership has been characterized by a rapid ascent and a significant image transformation. First elected to the House of Representatives in 2017, he quickly became the parliamentary leader of D66 at just 31. During his early years, critics and Dutch media often referred to him as "Robot Jetten" due to what was perceived as a rigid, overly rehearsed speaking style.

However, Jetten successfully rebranded himself during the 2025 election campaign. By adopting a more relaxed, optimistic "bridge-builder" persona—bolstered by a popular appearance on the television quiz show De Slimste Mens (The Smartest Person)—he managed to strike a chord with a weary electorate. His campaign, centered on the slogan "It can be done" (Het kan wel), focused on positive messaging in contrast to the populist rhetoric of his rivals.

Navigating a Fragile Coalition

The new government is a minority coalition consisting of three parties:

Democrats 66 (D66): Jetten’s socially liberal, pro-European party.

People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD): The center-right party formerly led by Mark Rutte.

Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA): A traditional center-right party.

Together, the alliance holds 66 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament. This nine-seat shortfall means the Jetten administration will be forced to negotiate with opposition parties on a case-by-case basis to pass major legislation.

Policy Priorities and Challenges

Despite its centrist leadership, the new Cabinet's agenda reflects the complex demands of its coalition partners. The government has pledged to maintain a "right-wing signature" on certain issues, including stricter migration controls and budget discipline.

Key priorities for the Jetten I Cabinet include:

Defense Spending: A commitment to meet and potentially exceed NATO spending targets of 2% of GDP, with an emphasis on supporting Ukraine.

Climate Action: Leveraging Jetten’s experience as a former Climate and Energy Minister to advance the national energy strategy.

Housing Crisis: A massive investment plan aimed at building 100,000 new homes annually to address the country's chronic shortage.

Historic Symbolism

Beyond the policy debates, Jetten’s appointment is viewed as a symbolic milestone for the Netherlands, a country that was the first in the world to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001. While Jetten did not make his sexuality a focal point of his campaign, his role as the first openly gay Prime Minister is being hailed by advocates as a significant step for LGBTQ+ representation in global leadership.

Jetten lives in The Hague and is currently engaged to Nicolás Keenan, a professional hockey player.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Rob Jetten). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).