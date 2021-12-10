New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed excitement as Joe Root and Dawid Malan staged England's fightback on day three of the ongoing first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday.

England were bowled out for 147 in the first innings but skipper Root and Malan steadied the visitors' ship on Friday despite the early blows in the second essay.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal All Set to Return From Foot Injury in Melbourne ATP Event.

Ashwin feels England perform well in the first session on Saturday, the fifth day of the Test will be the most happening one on Sunday.

"It's all happening at the Gabba and could well be the most happening 5th day if England can trump the first session tomorrow," Ashwin tweeted.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 Tickets Sold Out, Three-Day Event to be A Full House Affair.

Moreover, Root on Friday broke the record of former captain Michael Vaughan after smashing most runs in the longest format of the game by an English batter in the calendar year.

The England captain had registered a duck in the first innings but in the second essay hit a classy fifty to surpass Vaughan.

Vaughan in 2002 had scored 1481 runs and Root came close to breaking his record when he hit 1477 in 2018. The England captain finally surpassed Vaughan as he scored a classy half-century on Friday in the first Test.

At the Stumps, England's score read 220/2-- trailing by 58 runs. Malan and Root have played unbeaten knocks of 80 and 86 runs respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)