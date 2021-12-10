The Abu Dhabi 2021 starts later today on Friday, December 10, 2021, with a couple of Free Practice Sessions 1 & 2. The race will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit and the fans are all set to witness the intense battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton who will fight it out for the Formula 1 2021 Championship. Needless to say that the fans are quite excited to watch the battle and would want to catch up with the race in the stands. But unfortunately, here's a piece of sad news for the fans as the tickets for all stands are sold out. Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton: Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso & Others Pick Winner of Formula 1 2021 World Championship.

First of all, the tickets were available on the official website of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi. Since Abu Dhabi 2021 is a three-day event, there were six options available for the same. Tickets for Yas Suite Main, Main Grandstand, Marina Grandstand, West Grandstand, South Grandstand and North Grandstand were available. Tickets for Yas Suite Main and Main Grandstand had already been sold out on Thursday itself. The tickets were priced in the range of € 577-€ 1193. Thus it would be safe to say that a three-day event is expected to be quite a house full affair.

Talking about the Formula 1 2021 Championship Title, Max Verstappen is eyeing his maiden title whereas, Lewis Hamilton is looking to surpass Micheal Schumacher to get his title against his name. Both racers will surely leave no stone unturned to get the title in the main event.

