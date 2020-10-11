Milan [Italy], October 11 (ANI): Inter Milan on Sunday said that Ashley Young has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Italian club said the player is currently isolating at home.

Also Read | Barcelona Target Memphis Depay Remains Hopeful of Securing Transfer In January.

"FC Internazionale Milano has disclosed that Ashley Young has contracted COVID-19 after taking a test yesterday at Appiano Gentile," the club said in a statement.

"The English football player is now isolating at home," the statement added.

Also Read | MS Dhoni's Ranchi Farmhouse Sees Heightened Security After CSK Captain's 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva Gets Rape Threats.

The latest announcement comes days after the Serie A club announced that Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan and Ionut Radu were diagnosed with coronavirus.

"FC Internazionale Milano announce that Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan tested positive for COVID-19 following checks carried out at Appiano Gentile in recent days," the club said in a statement on Friday.

"Ionut Radu also tested positive this morning, after tests carried out yesterday. Further checks are scheduled for tomorrow," it had added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)