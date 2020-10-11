Barcelona in the summer transfer window had identified Lyon star Memphis Depay as their main target, however, due to lack of funds the move did not materialize and the Dutchman ended up staying in France. But the former Manchester United forward believes that despite the failed transfer, there will be teams lining up to acquire his services when the window opens once again in January. Barcelona Transfer News Latest Update: Memphis Depay Agrees Personal Terms With Catalan Giants.

Memphis Depay has been a different player since signing for Lyon and has regained the form which got him a big move to Manchester United. The Dutchman’s contract with the French side in June of 2022 and it was expected that the 26-year-old will be a Barcelona player before the deadline on October 5, 2020. However, Memphis seems optimistic about securing a move in the winter. Josep Maria Bartomeu Reportedly Frustrates Lionel Messi Once Again, Asks Barcelona Captain to Accept Another Pay Cut.

I’m 26 and my transfer will cost next to nothing,' the Olympique Lyon star player told BN DeStem on Saturday. 'So we can expect that clubs will show an interest. It’ll be January soon. We’ll have to see how things are going. Not that I will definitely be leaving, but the possibility of clubs showing up soon is probably greater.’ He added.

The recent transfer speculations surrounding Memphis Depay has seen the Dutchman’s playing time being cut down in Rudi Garcia’s team and is eager to get his place back. But despite that has been among the goals, scoring four times in the opening six games.

‘What I found regrettable is that I’ve played a lot fewer minutes in Lyon in recent weeks. I felt it was all due to the fact that I was going to leave. As a forward, you want to continue this streak. I scored the first three of those goals in the first game. It’s a shame.’ Memphis Depay said further.

