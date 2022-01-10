Sydney [Australia], January 10 (ANI): Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said that Ravichandran Ashwin is the best Indian bowler he has ever faced in his career.

Labuschagne was doing a Q&A session on Twitter when a fan asked him about the best Indian batter and bowler he has faced in his career.

To this, Labuschagne replied: "Virat and Ashwin."

Labuschagne is currently the number one ranked Test batter in the world and he is followed by Joe Root and Kane Williamson.

Virat Kohli is on the ninth spot in the Test rankings while Ravichandran Ashwin is the number two ranked bowler in the longest format.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is the number one ranked bowler in the world.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson batted out the final two overs on Day 5 as the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England ended in a draw here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The five-match series stands 3-0 in favour of Australia and the fifth game will begin on Friday in Hobart and it will be a day-night contest. (ANI)

