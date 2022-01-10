Karim Benzema scored a brace against Valencia in the La Liga 2021-22 match and thus led the team to a stunning 4-1 win over at the Santiago Bernabeu. This was a stunning comeback by the Los Blancos after their defeat against Getafe. The team had lost 1-0 and then scripted a solid win over Valencia. With this, the French footballer joined the exclusive 300 goal club to join the likes of Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul Gonzalez and his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Benzema first converted a penalty into a goal at the 44th minute of the match. Real Madrid 4–1 Valencia, La Liga 2021–22 Video Highlights: Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior Braces Ensure Dominant Win for Los Blancos.

The French footballer then scored his 301st goal at the 88th minute. Vinicius Junior also scored a brace for Real Madrid. Needless to say that the fans could not stop praising the goalscorers of the match and they went gaga over the two stalwarts on social media. Talking about the game, Real Madrid stepped into the game with a 4-3-3 formation and the visitors were lineup in a 4-4-2 formation. Real Madrid took 23 shots out of which eight of them ended up being on target. Whereas Valencia took 18 shots out of which seven ended up being on target.

Real Madrid is now placed on number one of the La Liga 2021-22 points table with 49 points in their kitty. Sevilla is featured on number two of the table with 44 points.

