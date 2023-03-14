Chennai, Mar 14 (PTI) The Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) received a total of 15 entries, a record for India in the APRC Asia Rally Cup for the second round, to be held at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) from March 16 to 19.

Last year's APRC India round winner and reigning Indian national champions Karna Kadur and co-driver Nikhil Pai will defend their title.

Gaurav Gill, a three-time APRC champion, who will be with a new co-driver in experienced Aniruddha Rangnekar, is also confident after testing his Subaru Impreza at the MIC.

Thailand's Toyota Rally team will have Pornsiricherd Mana and co-driver Meenil Thanyaphat. Nikeetaa Takkale from Pune will be the only lady driver along with navigator Venu Ramesh Kumar.

The 12-car field also has young Indian debutants in Jahaan Singh Gill and Aeman Ahmed.

Vicky Chandhok, president of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship working group, said: "To encourage and boost the FIA APRC competition I was looking for a backing and immediately Merla Vamcy, past Promoter of INRC, agreed to be a contributor.

"Vamcy has also expressed his desire to be a Promoter of the entire APRC Championship in the future and discussions are going on with the FIA Rally Department for the Championship rights for 2024."

Post the pandemic, there are two categories of APRC, an Asia Zone Rally Cup and a Pacific Rally Cup competition, with separate winners who are crowned as Zonal champions.

Those qualified will take part in the one-round Finals, where the FIA APRC champion is decided.

