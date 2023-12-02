Buriram (Thailand), Dec 2 (PTI) Honda Racing India team's riders Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban dished out a steady performance in the final round's opening race of the Asia Road Racing Championship here on Saturday.

The young Quintal challenged the international riders and crossed the chequered line, finishing at an impressive 11th spot.

Meanwhile, during Race 1 in the afternoon, he displayed uncompromising focus and skill, besides maintaining consistency.

Unfortunately, Quintal failed to finish the race due to a mechanical failure with his machine in the final few laps.

On the other hand, Paramban supported his team until the race concluded, using his mastery to cement a decent position.

Having begun the race from the 20th spot, he utilised his experience and gave tough competition to the other racers.

Implementing strategic moves, he throttled well and finished 16th with a total time of 19:17.075. However, he missed out on earning points for his side by just a position.

