League leaders Arsenal welcome Wolves at the Emirates Stadium with a focus on retaining their top spot with the crunch December fixtures fast approaching. The Gunners head into the contest on the back of a 6-0 thumping of Lens in the Champions League. It marked a run of four successive wins in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men. The club will be fighting on all fronts with the resources they have got. They came close to lifting the title last season and this term they will be hoping to learn from the mistakes committed. Wolves are 12th in the points table but two defeats in their last three games means they are not in the best of forms. Arsenal versus Wolves will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Likely To Be Out for Two Months Due to Ankle Injury.

Fabio Vieira is set to undergo a groin surgery which should keep him out for an extended period. David Raya will take his place as Arsenal’s first-choice keeper after being ineligible to face Brentford. Gabriel Jesus will lead the attack with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Declan Rice is a key figure in midfield while Kai Havertz should also get an opportunity to shine.

Craig Dawson is back for Wolves after serving his suspension. Pedro Neto is unavailable due to a thigh problem while Joe Hodge is also on the treatment table. Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan will need to make good use of the opportunities they get in the final third. Max Kilman in defence should expect a busy day at work with Arsenal set to dominate the attack. Manchester United Icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Visit India on Exclusive Three-City Tour in December 2023.

When is Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will face Wolves in the Premier League 2023-24 on December 2. The Arsenal vs Wolves match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Wolves match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Wolves football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal will feel confident of getting the job done at home. Expect the Gunners to win this game easily by a 2-0 scoreline.

