Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 18 (ANI): Indian compound mixed team of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam settled for silver at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Thursday in Dhaka.

The Korean pair of Kim Yunhee and Choi Yonghee defeated the Indians by a narrow margin of 155-154.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Shares Hilarious Meme Featuring Sanjay Dutt & Arshad Warsi After India Seals Five-Wicket Win Over New Zealand in 1st T20I 2021 (Check Post).

After the first eight arrows in the final, the score was levelled at 38-38. After another eight arrows, the Indian duo fell behind by 2 points, 76-78. Rishabh and Jyothi failed to recover from that rough patch and lost by one point.

Notably, Kim Yunhee (708) and Choi Yonghee (716) led compound women's and men's qualifying from start to finish. Their combined score of 1424 broke the mixed team record, set by a different Korean pair at the last world championships, by three points.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Ranchi.

On Wednesday, the Indian men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav won India's first medal at the Asian Championships 2021 in Bangladesh by beating the hosts in the bronze medal match. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)