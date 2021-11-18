Wasim Jaffer is truly upping his meme game. The former Indian cricketer has shared a meme after India's win over New Zealand in the first T20I. Jaffer who is known for his hilarious comments and posts shared a hilarious meme on social media from Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S'. In the picture, Dutt says, "My dream broke which is burning my heart. It's hurting a little but it's fine." Another actor replies to Dutt asking, "then what happened?" Dutt then says, "Then what...the next day, the New Zealand team came to my area. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021: Deepak Chahar Gets His Revenge After Martin Guptill Slams No-Look Six (Watch Video).

Jaffer was clearly referring to India's latest outing against New Zealand in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. India had lost the match by five wickets. But now in the three-match T20I series, Rohit Sharma's men walked away with the last laugh as they won the match by 5 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav played a prolific knock of 63 runs and went on to become the Man of the Match. Now check out the tweet by Wasim Jaffer.

Tweet:

This is not the first time that Wasim Jaffer has posted a hilarious meme on social media and tickled the funny bones of the fans. He is also known to roast Michael Vaughan with his funny posts and tweets. Needless to say, Wasim Jaffer once again tickled the funny bone of the fans even this time. Meanwhile, India will play their next match on November 19, 2021 at JSCA in Ranchi.

