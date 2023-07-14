Bangkok [Thailand], July 14 (ANI): Indian athlete Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched fourth gold for India in men's shot put with a best throw of 20.23m at the Asian Athletics Championships on Friday.

Tajinderpal defended his Asian title before getting injured during his 20.23m throw.

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu to Lead Five-Member Indian Team in World Weightlifting Championships 2023.

On the other hand, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won gold at the Para Athletics World Championships in the Shotput F46 Event. He made a new Asian record with a throw of 16.21m and also secured the eighth Athletics Quota for Paris Paralympics 2024.

On Thursday, Jyothi Yarraji opened India's gold medal tally in the Asian Athletics Championships by winning the women's 100m hurdles race.

Also Read | Scottish Open Golf 2023: Shubhankar Sharma Placed T26 as Korea's Byeong Hun An Takes Lead With Career-Low 61.

Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to clinch gold in the final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s) at the Supachalasai Stadium.

In the men's 1500m final, another surprising gold medal awaited. With a time of 3:41.51, Ajay Kumar Saroj won gold ahead of more illustrious runners from Qatar, China, Japan, and even India's own Jinson Johnson.

With a 16.92m jump in the Men's Triple Jump, Abdulla Aboobacker earned India's third gold medal of the day. Aboobacker recorded a jump of 16.92m.

Meanwhile, by clocking 53.07 secs, Aishwarya Mishra bagged the bronze medal in women’s 400m.

The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 is underway at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The five-day event started on July 12 and will conclude on July 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)