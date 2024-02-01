Doha (Qatar), Feb 1 (AP) Just over a year since it staged the 2022 World Cup, Qatar has been lit up by the Asian Cup.

From a spectacular opening ceremony featuring fireworks at Lusail Stadium to thrilling matches on the field, the country is playing host to another memorable tournament.

And, the home crowds have been given plenty to cheer as defending champion Qatar has advanced to the quarterfinals.

While Lionel Messi starred at the World Cup, Qatar has its hero in Akram Afif. The forward has established himself as one of the standout Asian Cup performers.

Pre-tournament favourite Japan remains in contention to win a record-extending fifth title but must overcome three-time champion Iran in the quarterfinals.

South Korea is also in the hunt to win the trophy for the first time since 1960 after a dramatic penalty shootout win against Saudi Arabia in the pre-quarterfinal. It took a goal from Cho Gue-sung in the ninth minute of stoppage time to send the game into extra time before being settled on spot kicks.

South Korea plays 2015 champion Australia in the next round.

While it may not command global attention in the manner of the World Cup, the Asian Cup has produced gripping drama of its own. (AP)

