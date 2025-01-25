Rome, Jan 25 (AP) Mateo Retegui scored a second-half brace to boost his league-leading total to 16 goals and Atalanta came back for a 2-1 win at Como on Saturday to revive its Serie A title hopes.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side moved within one point of second-placed Inter Milan and four points behind Italian leader Napoli, which beat Atalanta in Bergamo last weekend.

Napoli was hosting Juventus later and defending champion Inter visits relegation-threatened Lecce on Sunday.

After winning 11 straight, Atalanta had gone winless in four matches entering the game in Como.

Nico Paz put Como ahead on the half-hour mark. Retegui equalized by redirecting in a cross from substitute Marco Brescianini with one touch in the 56th and then put Atalanta ahead 14 minutes later by redirecting another cross from Brescianini, this time with two touches.

Promoted Como, which is 13th, won 3-2 at Atalanta in September.

Atalanta's emblematic midfielder Marten de Roon exited during the break after a knock to the head. (AP) AM

