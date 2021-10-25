Southend-on-Sea (UK), Oct 25 (AP) 100 athletes had the chance to take part in one of the most unique marathons, an event held over the sea on the longest pier in the world.

Southend Pier stretches 1.34 miles (2.15 km) into the Thames Estuary, a feature that has put Southend-on-Sea on the map as well as into the record books.

As well as the monotony of running up and down the wooden pier 11 times, the athletes on Sunday also had to battle fierce winds on a warm, sunny day at the Southend Pier marathon.

At the end of each lap the runners collected a band to prove their progress - quickest to collect all 11 was Toby Draper, a 49-year old teacher who led from start to finish.

Draper, crossed the line in a record event time of 2 hours 7 minutes and 33 seconds, a staggering ten minutes faster than second placed Rodrigo Santos from Portugal.

At the end of the 26.2 miles, runners were treated to a medal and a traditional seaside stick of rock. (AP)

