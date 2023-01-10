Madrid, Jan 10 (AP) Athletic Bilbao missed a chance to move into the Champions League places in the Spanish league after a 0-0 home draw with Osasuna.

Athletic was in control during most of the match at its San Mamés Stadium but couldn't capitalize on its chances and get the win that would have moved the Basque Country team to fourth place. It dropped to seventh instead, two points from fourth-placed Real Betis.

Osasuna, which was coming off two consecutive league losses going back to before the World Cup, moved to eighth place and stayed two points behind Athletic.

Barcelona has a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Real Sociedad is third, nine points behind the Catalan club after 16 matches. (AP)

