Lisbon, Jan 9: The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced on Monday Roberto Martinez as the new national football team coach until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Martinez has coached Belgium for more than six years, starting in August 2016. During his reign, the "Red Devils" held the top position in the FIFA world rankings for more than three years, reports Xinhua. Roberto Martinez Resigns from the Post of Belgium Football Team Head Coach, Ends Six Year Tenure After FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Exit.

The president of the FPF, Fernando Gomes, stated that Martinez was his first and only option to lead the national team because he had "the desired profile" and the ability to lead Portugal "in the decisions of major competitions. He would have to be ambitious, knowledgeable about international football, used to training players at the highest level, and with experience in major leagues and national teams. The place of birth of the new coach was never relevant," said Gomes.

The 49-year-old Spaniard is the third foreigner to coach the Portuguese national team, having already worked at English clubs Swansea, Wigan, and Everton. He succeeds the sacked Fernando Santos, who led the Portuguese national team since 2014, having won Euro 2016 and the 2019 European Nations League.

