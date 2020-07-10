Mumbai, July 10: Welcoming Indian football club Mohun Bagan into the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday after its merger with ATK, the Founder and Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) Nita Ambani said that ATK Mohun Bagan FC holds international potential.

The 130-year old football club on Friday completed the formalities of merging with three-time ISL champions ATK FC, thus scripting a new essay in Indian football named as - 'ATK Mohun Bagan'. ATK Mohun Bagan Decides to Retain Green and Maroon Jersey.

"We are delighted on the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, the two powerhouses of Indian football. I whole-heartedly welcome Mohun Bagan, one of India's oldest and most renowned club, to the Indian Super League and congratulate Sanjiv Goenka for embracing the I-League champions with open arms," Ambani said in a statement. Ambani believes that the combined power of ATK and MB will further enable India to establish its stronghold in AFC competitions.

"The coming together of these two heavyweights marks a momentous chapter in the history of Indian sports. The new entity, 'ATK Mohun Bagan FC', holds vast potential for not just West Bengal or Indian football but internationally too, as we endeavour to establish Indian clubs as strong players in AFC competitions," she said.

Ambani is of the opinion that the ATK Mohun Bagan will lead the way towards a more competitive platform for young Indian players, benefitting the overall football ecosystem in the country.

"Talent can only be realised when budding youngsters get the opportunity and exposure to play competitive football at the highest levels. I am confident that this partnership will benefit football in our country and help us realise our dream of making India a football superpower," Ambani said. "I wish the management of ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the players and the staff all the very best for what promises to be an exciting journey ahead," she added

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)