Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season capped off its 14th match week, notable changes in attacking, defensive and overall tactical trends have emerged as compared to the previous season. The numbers not only paint a vivid picture of an action-packed campaign but also lay the foundation for storylines that deserve further exploration.

An increase in the number of goals scored can be seen at the conclusion of matchweek 14, as a total of 252 goals had been netted, a 23.53% rise from the 204 goals seen at the same point last season. This surge has been driven by a collective shift toward more attacking football, with as many as four teams, i.e. NorthEast United FC (29), Bengaluru FC (27), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (26), Odisha FC (25) having found the back of the net 25 times or more already.

The most significant change is reflected in the average goals per match, which has increased from 2.55 in 2023-24 to 3 this season, further delivering entertaining encounters for fans.

The improvement in attacking efficiency is particularly evident when looking at individual players. Alaaeddine Ajaraie of NorthEast United FC has emerged as the standout striker, leading the scoring charts with 14 goals and four assists in 13 games, already surpassing last season's top scorer, Roy Krishna, who netted 11 goals in 15 matches at this stage. In contrast, Krishna has netted thrice this season, with his striking partner Diego Mauricio embracing a more advanced role, marking 10 goal contributions already, by scoring or assisting once in every 77.6 minutes on average, a release said.

The league's attacking boom has marginally impacted defensive records, with clean sheets dropping slightly from 44 in 2023-24 to 43 in 2024-25. Despite this, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (6), Bengaluru FC (5), and Mumbai City FC (5) have managed to maintain defensive discipline, each registering five or more clean sheets.

Interestingly, the trend in clean sheets arguably highlights the improved attacking prowess of teams. The increase in shot conversion rates from 10.59% at the end of MW14 last year to 10.91% at that stage this season further emphasises this point. Players like Alberto Rodriguez (44.44%), Nathan Rodrigues (40%), Ryan Williams (38.46%), Sunil Chhetri (32.14%), and Asmir Suljic (30%) have set the standards for finishing efficiency in ISL 2024-25, the release said.

East Bengal FC are fourth amongst teams to keep the most clean sheets, with three of the four matches they haven't conceded coming within their last six encounters, where they have collected 12 points to spark a turnaround after six losses to begin their season.

Compared to 2023-24, where 24 goals were scored in and after the 85th minute in the first 14 match weeks, this season has already seen 34 goals in that same period. This late boost of goals shows that teams continue to push for victories even when time is running out.

Moreover, the 16 comeback wins so far in ISL 2024-25 showcase the resilience of teams, especially in the second half, when they are more likely to capitalise on tactical miscalculations by the opposition. With late goals becoming more frequent, the ISL is shaping up to be a more captivating performance, where no lead feels safe until the final whistle.

The 2024-25 ISL season is living up to its promise of being one of the most exciting in league history. As the season progresses, these key trends, i.e. attacking flair, technical refinement, and nail-biting finishes could continue to emerge in more prominent capacities. (ANI)

