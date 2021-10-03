Queensland [Australia], October 3 (ANI): The one-off pink-ball Test between India and Australia ended in a draw after Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning shook hands in the final session of Day 4 here at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Sunday.

With this draw, both teams will get two points each. The multi-format series after the ODIs and a Test currently stands at Australia 6 - India 4.

The Pink Test saw fine performances from Smriti Mandhana with the bat in the first innings, Shafali in the second, with the ball - Jhulan was outstanding and the others chipped in. For Australia, again it was Ellyse Perry who came to the team's rescue with the bat while Stella Campbell on debut impressed with her attitude to charge in and try at all times.

Resuming the third session at 106/2, Georgia Wareham removed Shafali Verma quickly. And shortly after just 7 overs in the final session, Mithali Raj declared the second innings of India with a lead of 271, with 32 overs left in the match.

India enjoyed a great start in the final session as Jhulan Goswami bowled Alyssa Healy in the third over of the innings. It was a short ball outside off and Healy played a lacklustre shot as the ball hit the toe-end of the bat and back onto the stumps.

Meg Lanning then joined Beth Mooney on the pitch and started stabilising the ship for hosts. However, Pooja Vastrakar struck in the 10th as she dismissed Beth Mooney after Aussie edged to Gayakward at fine leg.

After five overs, just as they were walking away for some drinks, Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning came together and agreed that it was enough for the day.

Brief Scores: India 377/8 d and 106/2 (Shafali Verma 52, Punam Raut 41, Ashleigh Gardner 1-31); Australia 241/9 d and 36/2 (Meg Lanning 17, Beth Mooney 11; Jhulan Goswami 1-8) (ANI)

