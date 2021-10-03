On a high after winning a closely fought encounter against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals would aim to do a league double over Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday, October 4. None of these sides would worry a lot about qualification as they have already made it to the playoffs. But what would be on their minds is to finish in the top two and with that in sight, this contest gains a lot of importance. Delhi Capitals have been in superb form and they registered a very challenging victory over the defending champions Mumbai Indians. That win would give them a world of confidence as they head into this match against the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai meanwhile, experienced a rare bad day on the field and were outdone by the brilliance of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube as they raced to chase down 190 runs in just 17.3 overs. But they would be delighted with the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a sparkling century. MS Dhoni's side would aim to recover from that loss as soon as possible as their are more important matches in the playoffs approaching fast. VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List

DC vs CSK, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Faf Du Plessis (PBKS), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Axar Patel (DC), KM Asif (CSK), Avesh Khan (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC) and Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)VIVO IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List

